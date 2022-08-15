Núñez sent off as Liverpool draws 1-1 with Palace in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool overcame the sending-off of Darwin Núñez for a headbutt in his home debut by salvaging a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League thanks to a brilliant individual goal by Luis Díaz. In his first competitive start for Liverpool, Núñez lost control after jostling with Joachim Andersen and thrust his head into the face of the Palace defender to earn the Uruguay striker a straight red card. Even down to 10 men, Liverpool still managed to dominate the game at Anfield and Díaz earned his team a point by cutting in from the left and curling a shot into the far corner. Palace’s goal came from Wilfried Zaha in the 32nd minute.

