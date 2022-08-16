2nd day of jury selection begins in R. Kelly trial

Jury selection in R. Kelly’s latest trial for child pornography and obstruction charges is set to resume Tuesday morning in Chicago. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to keep whittling a pool of more than 120 potential jurors down to the 12 that will sit in judgment of the R&B star.

Nearly half of the more than 60 prospective jurors screened by the judge on Monday were dismissed. Some were dismissed because of the hardship they’d endure if called to serve on a trial that is expected to last four weeks, while others said they simply could not be fair based on what they know about the case.

The process is expected to go quickly with opening statements potentially starting today.

Earlier this year, the 55-year-old singer was sentenced to 30-years in prison after his 2021 conviction on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Authorities say Kelly used his celebrity status as a way to ensnare female victims.