Egypt’s central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s central bank governor has resigned as the country has struggled to address its economic woes. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s office said Wednesday that he’s accepted the resignation of Tarek Amer and named him a presidential adviser. The brief statement offered no reason for Amer’s resignation, and no replacement was immediately named. The Middle East’s most populous nation has struggled to curb inflation triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, high oil prices and a drop in tourism. He has been criticized for his handling of Egypt’s financial challenges, including the Egyptian pound sliding in value against the U.S. dollar after a central bank decision.

