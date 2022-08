CNN --

General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars. The reason: seatbelt issues.

The recall applies to 2021 to 2022 Cadillac Escalades, Chevrolet suburbans, Tahoes and GMC Yukons.

The National Highway Traffic Administration states that the seatbelts in the third row could have a problem with the buckles. The car maker has yet to report and accidents of injuries.

More than 485,000 cars are part of the GM recall.