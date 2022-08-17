Governor: Film company relocating headquarters to Las Cruces

SANTA FE. N.M. (AP) — California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces, joining Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot studio and 20-acre back lot over the next six years, creating at least 100 high-paying jobs in Las Cruces.

Lujan Grisham said 828 Productions’ move will create at least 100 new jobs in southern New Mexico and spend $350 million on productions over the next decade.

“From Las Cruces to Farmington, we’ve made New Mexico the place to be for film & TV!,” the governor tweeted.

828 Productions has finalized negotiations on an additional 35 acres of land in downtown Las Cruces with existing structures that will provide soundstage and set construction space, according to the Journal.

The newspaper also said the film company intends to shoot its first production in the new Las Cruces Studio before the end of this year.