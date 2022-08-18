Napoli signs Argentina forward Simeone on loan from Verona

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli has signed Argentina forward Giovanni Simeone on loan from Hellas Verona. Napoli has the option to sign Simeone on a permanent basis at the end of the season. The 27-year-old Simeone has already taken part in his first training session with his new teammates. He is the son of Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone. Simeone scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Verona last season. He was on loan from Cagliari and the club signed him on a four-year contract only in June. He also played for Fiorentina and Genoa in Serie A after moving to Italy from Argentina in 2016.

