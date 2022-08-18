Secret Service notified Capitol Police on January 6, of threat directed at Pelosi

Hours after the January 6th capitol attack, the Secret Service notified Capitol Police of an online threat directed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi days earlier.

The news comes from an email notification obtained by the watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The December 31st, 2020 social media posting had a list of so-called enemies including Pelosi, President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. It came with comments such as, “January 6th starts #1776 all over again!!” and “Fight for everything.”

It's not clear when the Secret Service discovered the post on Parler, a right wing social media platform. Pelosi receives many threats, and is not a protectee of the Secret Service.

The agency had been monitoring Parler users since at least January 4th after discovering threatening post towards Biden. It's not clear if the user has been identified.