Capitol Records signs first virtual rapper

LOS ANGELES, California --

Capitol Records has signed its first virtual artist who just happens to have 1 million followers on Tik Tok.

FN Meka is the world's first augmented reality of A.R. artists to sign with a major label. His debut single "Florida Water" was released last week.

The single is a collaboration between Billboard chart-topper Gunna and professional Fortnite player Clix. FN Meka is voiced by a human the rest is simply A.I.

Capitol Records states that the project is a mix of music, technology, and gaming culture. They also say that this is all a part of the evolution of the music giants 80-year history calling it "a preview of what's to come."