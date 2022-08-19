Things to do in El Paso this Weekend

EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm.

General admission is $15.00

For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/

If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will be having a themed 80's dance party open for all ages today at 9 pm.

General admission is $20.00

For more information visit: https://lowbrowpalace.com/stranger-things/#

Carlos Mencia is appearing at the Comic Strip Friday and Saturday.

For 17 years and over.

General admission is $27.50

For more information visit: https://www.laff2nite.com/shows/178468

There will also be sensory-friendly screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse east location.

It's a free event that will start at 9:30 am on Saturday.

Seating is limited to first 46 guests and is first come first serve.

For more information visit: https://www.todoelpaso.com/event/sensory-friendly-screenings-at-alamo-drafthouse-east-el-paso-3/

"Noche De Un Verano Sin Ti" or translation "A Summer Without You" a Bad Bunny celebration.

Party with Dj Robert Mora the #1 Latin DJ he will be at Lowbrow Palace on Saturday at 10 pm.

General admission is $15 Advance, $20 at the door

For more information visit: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Noche-DeVeranoSinTi/491428?afflky=LowbrowPalace