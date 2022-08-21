El Paso woman arrested after crashing into police car while intoxicated

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after police officials said she crashed into a police unit.

According to officials, police officers were blocking traffic lanes with an unoccupied police car while they investigated a separate traffic crash.

Around midnight on Sunday, 25-year-old Leslie Soto was driving west on Gateway near Lee Trevino when she hit the back part of the police unit.

No injuries were reported.

Soto was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. She was charged with driving while intoxicated on a $1,500 bond.

Special Traffic Investigators are still investigating the crash.