Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:09 PM
Published 6:23 PM

El Paso woman arrested after crashing into police car while intoxicated

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after police officials said she crashed into a police unit.

According to officials, police officers were blocking traffic lanes with an unoccupied police car while they investigated a separate traffic crash.

Around midnight on Sunday, 25-year-old Leslie Soto was driving west on Gateway near Lee Trevino when she hit the back part of the police unit.

No injuries were reported.

Soto was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. She was charged with driving while intoxicated on a $1,500 bond.

Special Traffic Investigators are still investigating the crash.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 Reporter

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content