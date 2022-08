DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputy was injured Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say it happened at 8:11 p.m. at the I-25 and I-10 interchange.

Officials say the deputy received non-life threatening injuries, and no one else was injured.

There were no other details provided.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.