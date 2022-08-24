Heavy rains bring potholes and danger for Borderland drivers

EL PASO, Texas - Monsoon season brings much needed rain to El Paso, but the water can also leave behind potholes, cracks and damaged roads.

The city has been receiving an elevated number of calls about pothole repairs due to the recent rains, according to Transportation Operations Manager of El Paso Salvador Solis.

“It is very important, it is something that we need to be very conscious about, some of these potholes if they are not identified quickly, they can become a problem, It can be dangerous and damage properties,” said Solis.

City Council just approved a new budget for El Paso, which includes enhanced funding for roads and repairs.

Also, local tire and repair shops are seeing increased business due to damage caused by potholes and cracks in the roads.

Tops Tire and Wheel sales Associate Mike Ramirez offered some tips on what signs to lookout for, that show you may need to get your tires checked, repaired, or possibly even replaced.

“If your vehicle is rolling straight but your steering wheel is crooked, or if you were to let go of your sirring wheel and the vehicle veers to one side or the other and of course if you see tire wear thats not even, its time to have it fixed,” according to Ramirez.

If you'd like to report a pothole you can dial 3-1-1 or follow this link.