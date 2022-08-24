Standing room only for India-Pakistan match at T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Twenty20 World Cup organizers have had to release standing-room-only tickets for the India-Pakistan group-stage encounter after all seats at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were sold out within five minutes. Organizers say an additional 4,000 tickets will be sold for the Oct. 23 blockbuster for areas where standing is the only option for spectators. The MCG can can hold up to 100,000 for Australian rules football games and more than 90,000 for cricket. Matches between Pakistan and India at cricket World Cups usually sell out quickly because of the lack of bilateral tours involving the archrivals.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.