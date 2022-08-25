Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus.

They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event.

Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan Am Center.

"Shaila is the daughter of Rocío Dúrcal. Rocío Dúrcal is a famous singer one of her most popular was 'Amor Eterno' she will be doing a tribute to her mother, " said Yolanda Lucero, the President of the Las Cruces International Mariachi conference.

"We're excited because, during covid, everything just was hard. It was funding, had a lot to do with it like everything else. We are a nonprofit, so we're back again. We're really excited. This is a big year for us with our headliner this is a big deal," said Lucero.

The Mariachi Conference will be held November 9-12. The headlining concert finale is on November 11.