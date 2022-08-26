El Paso Animal Service’s Mutt-a-Thon is happening Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - Have you ever considered being a dog walker? The kind of job where you have two, three, four, or more dogs on the leash at one time? If the answer is yes, this weekend will make your dreams come true!

On Saturday, August 27, you'll have an opportunity to walk one of the 700 adoptable dogs at the yearly Mutt-a-Thon hosted by El Paso Animal Services. From 8 a.m to 2 p.m., you can spend time walking or running dogs of your choice to give them a bit of human interaction time, a break from their cage, and to see if you have a connection with them. Of course, adoption is not required if you want to attend the event.

The event's purpose is also to promote volunteering at the shelter, which could always use extra hands dealing with the large amounts of adoptable animals.

The Mutt-a-Thon will feature raffle prizes, food trucks, goodie bags for adopters, and refreshments for all dog walkers. If you are interested, you should sign up here. The sign-up deadline will end on Friday or when time slots become filled.