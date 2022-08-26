Emotional win for Herrada as Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead

CISTIERNA, Spain (AP) — Jesús Herrada placed his head on his bicycle’s handlebar and began crying profusely after winning the latest stage in the Spanish Vuelta. He was hugged by a team member then sat by his bike and put both of his hands in front of his face. He was still wiping away tears when other riders arrived to congratulate him. It took the Spaniard a few minutes to fully compose himself after the victory in the Vuelta’s seventh stage. Remco Evenepoel stayed safely in the peloton to hold on to the overall lead ahead of Rudy Molard, Enric Mas and three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic.

