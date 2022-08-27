ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: A few storms tonight, hotter tomorrow

Happy College Football Kickoff Weekend! At least it is the season kickoffs for both universities in our area- UTEP and NMSU. If you are headed out to the games, you might want to have a rain coat and umbrella just in case there's a few storms and showers that could be impacting both games around kickoff. The good news is that after the games begin, I think conditions will dry out, making for a dry end to the games.

The weather on Sunday should be overall drier...I only have it at a 10% chance of rain. Thus, temperatures will be hotter for both your Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid 90s, a few degrees above average. On Tuesday, it does appear like more moisture will return to the Borderland, with greater chances of rain through Friday. However, forecast models are differing still at this time, so we will continue to update you, and let you know if the increase in rain chances prompts a First Alert. Temperatures then will be back below average. Stay safe and have fun out there at the games!