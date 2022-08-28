Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field Sunday after sustaining a back injury in the first quarter of the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets. The 33-year-old Taylor was hit by Jets rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons shortly after completing a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. Clemons fell on top of Taylor as the two landed on the artifical turf. The 12-year veteran lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging off the field. After being examined, he went to the locker room.

