Councilwoman requests aid regarding work documentation for asylum-seekers

NEW YORK, New York --

The migrants that were forced to bus out of Texas—due to Governor Greg Abbott’s immigration feud with The White House—arrived in New York last week and partly comprise a total of 7,300 migrants recently arriving in New York, seeking employment.

On August 26th, a New York City councilwoman sent a letter to the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, requesting that the Federal Government grant aid to these asylum seekers.

The councilwoman requested an old rule be restored and put in place. This rule would expedite the work permit application process for migrants.

Additionally, the councilwoman said businesses are ready to hire some of the migrants, but the new arrivals do not have the necessary work permits.