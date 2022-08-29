Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 1:24 PM
Published 11:28 AM

Organ Mountain High School football player hospitalized after in-game injury

Organ Mountain Knight Football Coach Steve Castille

Las Cruces, New Mexico - Organ Mountain High School football player has been hospitalized after a serious injury in a game against Deming on Friday, August 26th.

The player, Abe Romero, remained sedated at University Medical Center in El Paso as of 11:30 a.m Monday, according to Head Coach Steve Castille.

Castille hopes doctors can pull Romero out of his sedate state when his vitals stabilize.

There will be a meeting on Monday evening at 6 p.m. with the school's football booster club and other school officials to discuss fundraising and support for the student and his family.

The Organ Mountain High School Football team's official Twitter page sent out this message Saturday evening, "It will be a long recovery, but he is strong and doing well. Please keep our Organ Mountain Knight Football Family in your thoughts, prayers, and love."

Article Topic Follows: News

Samuel Harasimowicz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content