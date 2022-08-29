Past US Open champs Medvedev, Murray advance to 2nd round

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his U.S. Open title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. On the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where that night Serena Williams would begin what could be the final tournament of her career, the top-seeded Medvedev looked just as strong as he did in sweeping past Novak Djokovic in last year’s final for his first major title. Andy Murray was another early winner, 10 years after winning the first of his three Grand Slam titles in Flushing Meadows. He beat No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.