Angolan opposition UNITA rejects ruling party’s election win

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Angola’s opposition party has filed a complaint against the election victory of the ruling MPLA party in which President Joao Lourenco won a second term and the party got a reduced majority in the legislature. The main opposition party known as UNITA said Tuesday that it has submitted an objection to the results. Angola’s electoral regulations say that if UNITA’s written complaint is rejected the party can take its objection to the Constitutional Court. The court must rule on the complaint within 72 hours.

