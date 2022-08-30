Murphy’s grand slam keys A’s 10-6 win against Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Murphy’s fifth-inning grand slam broke open a one-run game and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-6. Murphy added two singles and drove in five runs for Oakland, which has won three straight. Dermis Garcia hit his first career home run and Tony Kemp had three hits for the A’s in their first game in Washington since they were swept June 7-9, 2005 at RFK Stadium. Cole Irvin (7-11) labored 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing five runs on nine hits.

