Halloween celebration for kids in need

EL PASO, Texas -- Children from the YWCA Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center and the El Paso Center for diabetes were invited to a Halloween celebration at Subaru of El Paso Sunday.

Children face painting, balloon animals, a haunted house, and many more Halloween-themed activities.

Subaru of El Paso General Manager Barbara Armendariz said it's important for kids to have a space to enjoy themselves.

"It's either that they've had domestic violence or traumatic things in their lives. And with the diabetes association it's a way that we've given back, also, to kids that, they don't have to wear a costume, they can just come out and enjoy themselves," said Armendariz, "With everything happening around the world, it's a good thing to have kids just enjoy themselves and come and have a good time."

For more information about the organizations and donations, visit https://www.ywcaelpaso.org/ and https://epdiabetes.org/donate/