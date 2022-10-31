Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks’ loss at Vegas on Friday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this season for the rebuilding Ducks. Drysdale recorded four goals and 28 assists as one of the NHL’s youngest players last season.

