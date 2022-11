A cold front will arrive Thursday kicking up the winds and driving colder air for Thursday night and Friday. Wind gusts will hit 40 mph Thursday and 35 mph early Friday before the winds weaken by the PM. Temps will fall to the mid and upper 50s Friday with some wind chills.

