Biden administration distributes billions to lower heating costs as energy prices soar

The White House is distributing billions of dollars to help families with heating costs through a Federal Program.

The Biden Administration is giving families across the country 4.5 billion dollars through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The funds will go to state and local governments to help people pay their home heating and cooling costs, settle debts and make home energy repairs.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, this winter's home energy costs will be at the highest level in more than 15 years.

Some advocates say the money won't be enough to help everyone who needs it.