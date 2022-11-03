Eleven chefs gather in El Paso for Family Meal to benefit El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

EL PASO, Texas - Eleven chefs, some who call El Paso home, others who started here and have made their mark in other cities, are banding together for a fundraising event called Family Meal.

The collaborative event will be held at Ardovino's Desert Crossing from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 13. Proceeds from Family Meal will benefit El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, which continues its mission of reducing food insecurity in our city.

The $250 ticket includes six courses in a family-style setting along with passed appetizers, wine pairings, coffee, and a chef demonstration. There will also be musicians and artists sharing their talents.

Among the chefs participating are Rico Torres, Founder of Family Meal, recognized as Food and Wine magazine's Best New Chef in 2018, a James Beard Best Chef Semi-Finalist 2019, and chef of Mixtli in San Antonio; Andre Natera, Author and Podcast Host of Chef’s PSA from Austin; New York's Alan Delgado, Star Chefs Rising Star 2020; and Gabe Erales, Season 18 winner of Top Chef, now at Bacalar in Austin.

Also taking part are Jaime Daniel Calleros, Executive Chef of Ardovino’s Desert Crossing, Jake Rojas from Tallulah’s Taqueria in Providence, Rhode Island, Melissa Valenzuela from Mixtli in San Antonio, and Omar Flores from Whistle Britches and Muchacho in Dallas, a James Beard Semi-Finalist in 2013 for Best New Restaurant 2013, and Best Chef Southwest 2015 and 2016.

From Chicago is Andres Padilla, the Culinary Director of Cruz Blanca who was also the opening Executive Chef of Ambar at El Paso's Plaza Hotel, and Chef Emiliano Marentes of Elemi in El Paso, a 2022 semi-finalist for James Beard Outstanding Chef.

Tickets are available now by going to http://www.elpasofamilymeal.com.