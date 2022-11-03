Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations

Sliding COVID-19 vaccine sales and rising expenses for Moderna combined to produce a third quarter that missed Wall Street expectations. The vaccine developer also said Thursday that it was dialing back its revenue expectations from advance purchase agreements for this year, as some sales will be deferred to 2023. Company shares tumbled in early-morning trading. The vaccine developer said its Spikevax vaccine brought in $3.12 billion in sales during the quarter, a 35% drop compared to last year. The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. Total revenue fell 32% to $3.36 billion.

