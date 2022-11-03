Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Workers in central Florida’s tourism industry are pushing to raise their minimum wage to at least $18 an hour, arguing that rising rents and inflation have cut into their ability to make ends meet. Unite Here Local 737 released a report Thursday saying that an adult worker with no dependents would need to earn $18.19 an hour to make a living wage, while a family with two children would need both parents earning $23.91 an hour for a living wage. Local 737 is part of a coalition of other unions currently negotiating a new contract for service workers at Walt Disney World, central Florida’s largest employer.

