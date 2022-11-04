‘Aggie Roast’ latest NMSU-licensed consumable to hit the shelves

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- In addition to beer, whiskey, salsa, and even candles, Beck's Roasting House & Creamery's "Aggie Roast" is the latest Pistol Pete-themed product available for purchase.

12% of the wholesale price for all Aggie-licensed consumables goes toward New Mexico State University's athletic department.

"Supporting student-athletes is such a phenomenal way that we can give back to our community," said Arianna Parsons, the owner of Beck's Roasting House & Creamery.

We can really connect NMSU to the community and the community to NMSU. As the mom of two young boys who are adamantly involved in sports and love it, I understand the value of that support," she added.

NMSU's athletic director Mario Moccia said that even though 12% of wholesale price doesn't seem like a lot, the money adds up because the licensed products are consumables. That means people come back to buy more, more frequently, compared to licensed apparel such as hats and t-shirts.

"[Consumables] are meant to be consumed and purchased again, and when you get all the cumulative effect, you're right at bringing in 100 thousand new dollars to the athletic program," said Moccia.

"Six figures at New Mexico State is nothing to sneeze about. It's tremendous for our student-athletes," he added.

Moccia added that New Mexico State came fifth in the nation regarding revenue from collegiate-licensed consumables, which he called an achievement, considering large schools like Texas A&M and UCLA are also on that list.

ABC-7 reached out to UTEP to see if they have similar branded consumables to New Mexico State. They responded that they did not.