Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to resume reality show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County officials are expected to sign off this week on the sheriff’s office participating in a reality show.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday the county never formally approved a contract despite sheriff’s deputies being featured on “On Patrol: Live” since August.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the misstep last week and ceased involvement.

However, Tia Bland, a county spokeswoman, said the legal department is reviewing the contract and the county manager will likely sign off.

Jayme Fuller, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, says the agency plans to resume filming this weekend.

The program has drawn some controversy. A couple involved in a car crash complained that they did not want to be filmed.

Participation began after Sheriff Manuel Gonzales signed an agreement with the film company allowing them access to sheriff’s office property and deputies.

The agency receives a $1,000 for every week of filming. County officials say the money goes to a general fund.