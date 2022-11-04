Boxx appointed vice chair of US Soccer safety task force

CHICAGO (AP) — Shannon Boxx, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the 2015 World Cup championship team, was appointed as a vice chair of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s participant safety task force. Maryland State Youth Soccer Association executive director Greg Smith also was picked as a vice chair under chair Mana Shim, a former player for the National Women’s Soccer League and the U.S. under-23 national team, More than two dozen people were selected, including current players Alex Morgan and Tierna Davidson, former players Yael Averbuch West and Lauren Holiday, and former men’s national team player Tony Sanneh.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.