Germany goalkeeper Neuer set for return ahead of World Cup

MUNICH (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return to action with Bayern Munich for the first time in nearly a month with the World Cup only weeks away. Neuer has been dealing with a shoulder problem and has not played since a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 8. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann says the keeper will play against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday as long as there are no setbacks in the last training session ahead of the game. Nagelsmann adds that Leroy Sané and Lucas Hernández will also return to the squad after recent injury absences but Thomas Müller and Matthijs de Ligt will not.

