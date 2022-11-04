Russell Henley with another 63 opens 3-shot lead at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley is off to an ideal start at Mayakoba. He had three straight birdies early in the second round. He had three straight birdies late. It added to a second straight 63 that gives him a three-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Henley also had a three-shot lead at the start of the year in the Sony Open. He wound up losing in a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama. Henley leads at Mayakoba over Will Gordon and Sam Ryder. Only two other players are within five shots of him going into the weekend.

