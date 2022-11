OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators are on the market. The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment says a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL club. The board has retained Galatioto Sports Partners as its financial adviser. The team says a “condition of any sale” is keeping the Senators in Ottawa. A recent valuation from sports-business news outlet Sportico listed the Senators at $655 million.

