Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week.

The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign.

Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but police were later able to make contact with her.

Brown was hit by another car as he lay on the road. The driver of that car remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Brown suffered critical injuries. He died Thursday at University Medical Center.

The second crash happened Wednesday morning. 62-year-old Mark Herrick was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe just before 6:30 a.m. while crossing Picacho Avenue, according to police.

Police say Herrick was not on a sidewalk or a designated crossing area. Police say no charges are expected against the driver of that crash.