Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:09 PM

Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified

KVIA

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week.

The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign.

Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but police were later able to make contact with her.

Brown was hit by another car as he lay on the road. The driver of that car remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Brown suffered critical injuries. He died Thursday at University Medical Center.

The second crash happened Wednesday morning. 62-year-old Mark Herrick was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe just before 6:30 a.m. while crossing Picacho Avenue, according to police.

Police say Herrick was not on a sidewalk or a designated crossing area. Police say no charges are expected against the driver of that crash.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content