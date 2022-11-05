Brighton beats 10-man Wolves 3-2 on late goal by Gross

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Pascal Gross’ late goal clinched Brighton’s 3-2 win over a Wolverhampton team that tried to hang on for a draw after Nelson Semedo’s first-half red card. The loss kept Wolves in the Premier League relegation zone on a day when Julen Lopetegui was announced as the club’s new manager. Lopetegui will take over on Nov. 14. Adam Lallana put Brighton in front after 10 minutes, but Goncalo Guedes quickly levelled and Ruben Neves’ penalty gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute at Molineux. Kaoru Mitoma’s goal for the visitors made it 2-2 in the 44th. In first-half stoppage time, Semedo hauled down Mitoma just outside the box and was dismissed. Gross scored in the 83rd minute.

