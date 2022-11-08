Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County.

Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service.

In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection of children in the county.

Stewart said during the forum that she has made the office better by bringing in new equipment for the deputies and also more training for her staff.

She will spend the election at a private residence while Hollister will await the tallies at the Picacho Hills Country Club.

ABC-7 will have all the voting numbers as they come in throughout the night.