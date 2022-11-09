Carmaker SEAT to build Spain’s 1st electric battery plant

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish carmaker SEAT says it plans to build Spain’s first electric car battery plant as part of a 10-billion-euro investment in the country’s electric car initiative. The Spanish government said last year that it would convert the country’s car manufacturing industry, the second-largest n Europe, with funds from the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery plan. SEAT plans to build the battery plant in Sagunto, a town near the eastern city of Valencia. The company said the Volkswagen Group, which it is part of, would also electrify SEAT’s existing car plants. SEAT President Wayne Griffiths said the 10 billion-euro investment would allow the company to make affordable electric cars for domestic sales and the European export market.

