Dodgers decline $16M club option on All-Star Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The 37-year-old third baseman will receive a $2 million buyout. He could still re-sign with the team, although likely at a lower offer than the money he would have received if they had exercised their option. The Dodgers also have extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw didn’t receive a qualifying offer, which means he’ll have extra time to decide his future.

