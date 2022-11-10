El Pasoan and singer Laura Tate returns home for concert benefiting El Paso Community Foundation projects

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso singer and philanthropist Laura Tate is back with a new album and her first performance in more than three years, a benefit for her arts fund. The concert is this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in the El Paso Community Foundation Room, 333 N. Oregon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will benefit the Laura Tate Fund for the Arts, which supports various El Paso Community

Foundation arts initiatives, including Artstream, the Jewel Box performing arts series and the Plaza

Classic Film Festival.

Tate's new album is called "Smokey Tango." It's her sixth, released on September 16 by Blue Heart Records. It has topped the Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Jazzy Blues Chart for four weeks and recently was named a Bronze winner in the Global Music Awards. Produced by longtime bandmate Terry Wilson, Smokey Tango features the chanteuse’s interpretations of 12 songs, including the Neville Brothers’ Yellow Moon and A Certain Guy, Spooner Oldham and Dan Penn’s heartbreaking It Tears Me Up, a version of Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water unlike any you’ve heard before, and the title song, written by longtime

associate Mel Harker.

"It's jazzy blues with a New Orleans flair,” Laura said, adding that it was recorded during the pandemic.

The concert will feature an expanded version of Her LA Band, veteran touring and recording musicians

from Los Angeles. It features guitarist Billy Watts, keyboardist Jeff Paris, backing vocalist Teresa James,

drummer Tony Braunagel, saxophonist Paulie Cerra, trumpet and trombone player Darrell Leonard, and

Terry Wilson on bass and guitar.

Tickets are $50, on sale at epcf.org/lauratate. Capacity is limited. Parking is available nearby at the

Chase/Mills Plaza Parking Garage.

For details, go to http://musicbylauratate.com, http://epcf.org, or call 915-533-4020.