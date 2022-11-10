Elon Musk Sells Nearly $4B In Tesla Stock

Elon Musk is selling more of his Tesla stock.

The Government reports Musk has sold nearly $4 Billion worth of Tesla stock since he bought Twitter. Musk bought the social media company on October 27th.

The Securities and Exchange Commission reported Tuesday night he waited until November 4th to start selling more of his Tesla shares. Musk sold blocks of Tesla shares totaling more than $15 billion earlier this year.

It is unclear if the money Musk has raised went toward buying Twitter or to support losses at the company.

Musk recently revealed Twitter is hemorrhaging money since his takeover because a growing number of companies have stopped advertising on the platform.