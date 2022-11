LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Day two of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference opened Thursday with a Q & A with Mariachi Cobre at the Corbett Center.

Today's events include dance and voice clinics and a full Guitarrón/Armonia clinic.

Day 1 of the conference included a beginner ballet Folklorico class.

A "Jam Session" is scheduled for tonight at the Las Cruce Convention Center.