Autopsies released in deadly New Mexico helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Autopsies on four Bernalillo County first responders who died in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico this summer show the pilot did not suffer any medical crisis or have any questionable substances in his system.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator’s autopsy findings showed all four men died from blunt-force trauma, the Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday.

The deceased were Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King.

An autopsy showed no drugs or alcohol were found in the 55-year-old Koren’s system. There were also no signs he had experienced any serious medical issue like a heart attack.

Koren was piloting the helicopter on July 16 as the group returned from a wildfire on private land near Las Vegas. Authorities say the aircraft made an abrupt descent without any turns before hitting the ground.

Records show King, 44, managed to call 911. Despite being mortally wounded, he tried to lead rescuers to the remote crash site south of Las Vegas before dying from his injuries.

The autopsy mentions preliminary reports suggest a mechanical issue was likely the cause. But it could take the National Transportation Safety Board up to a year to make a final determination.

The crash marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders.

Koren, 55, was a veteran pilot who had been with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades. Being the sole pilot, his death left the future of the air support unit uncertain. But the agency announced Thursday that it will resume Monday using a remaining helicopter.