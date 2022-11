BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Peter Filipovity came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds and Maine doubled up NAIA-member Maine-Fort Kent 90-45. Filipovity sank 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer for Maine (1-1). Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 15 points, while Kellen Tynes scored 14 for the Black Bears. Jordan Guerrero hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 to lead the Bengals.

