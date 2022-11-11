Groundbreaking ceremony for new Veterans Transitional Living Center

EL PASO, Texas -- Veterans in the El Paso community will have another center available to them in the near future.

Friday was the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Veterans Transitional Living Center located at 1217 Magoffin Ave.

Officials told ABC-7, this new state-of-the-art facility will help provide essential services to homeless veterans. The center will also provide a safe environment.

The new living center cost $2.4 million and includes rooms, bathrooms, counseling offices, dining areas and other amenities.

According to officials at the center, construction recently started. After it is completed, there will still be homeless veterans in the old facility.

Officials said this type of help is essential to the veteran community in El Paso.

"If they are homeless, clearly it's some place that they can go to regroup. It's us helping our brothers and sister," Gene Roberts said.