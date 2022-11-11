The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested in learning about the variety of mushroom uses, kinds, and growing methods.

Mushrooms often have a negative stigma in society, as they are thought to be mind-altering and dangerous drugs. However, not all mushrooms are made the same. Recent research is being done on the variety of uses and health benefits of mushrooms, from the psychedelic species to the ones you already cook up and eat.

There will be no psychedelic types of mushrooms at the event. Oregon and Colorado have legalized the use of psilocybin mushrooms, whereas California, Washington, Connecticut, and Michigan have allowed the limited use of psilocybin mushrooms. Research and the legality of psychedelic mushrooms will be discussed at the conference.

Event organizers are collaborating with local mushroom farmers and growers, who will explain the mushroom growing process. There will also be food vendors with mushroom hot chocolate and tamales. All ages are welcome to the event.

The event is taking place on Veterans Day. Tickets are $20 online or at the door, but for Veterans with a military ID, tickets will only be $10.