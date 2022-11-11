Tsai says Irving isn’t antisemitic; NBPA awaits resolution

Suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets appear to be on a path toward reconciliation. It still isn’t known when the seven-time All-Star will return to the court. Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday that he and his wife Clara spent time with Irving and his family. Tsai says he is convinced Irving does not have antisemitic beliefs. The National Basketball Players Association told its members in an email Friday that it expects the Irving situation to be resolved soon. The NBPA also thanked players for their patience and what the union described as “thoughtful comments” over the past couple weeks in regard to Irving.

