today at 8:01 PM
Published 7:57 PM

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

FitFam El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced.

In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.

Police sent out multiple tweets Thursday, saying they were monitoring the situation and asking the public not to give the man attention.

Several nearby schools within the Socorro Independent School District were placed on secure protocol in response to the incident.

Kerry Mannix

